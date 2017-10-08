Latin American (LDF) Major Shareholder Buys $37,020.00 in Stock

Latin American (NYSE:LDF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $37,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 1st, City Of London Investment Grou bought 5,739 shares of Latin American stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $67,662.81.
- On Tuesday, August 29th, City Of London Investment Grou bought 7,700 shares of Latin American stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $89,166.00.
Shares of Latin American (NYSE:LDF) opened at 12.4584 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. Latin American has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $12.68.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDF. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC increased its position in Latin American by 1,449.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 147,293 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Latin American by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Gramercy Funds Management LLC increased its position in Latin American by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gramercy Funds Management LLC now owns 57,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Latin American by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Latin American by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.
Latin American Company Profile
The Latin American Discovery Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in equity securities of Latin American issuers and by investing from time to time in debt securities issued or guaranteed by a Latin American Government or Governmental entity.
