Krones AG (KRN) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) received a €130.00 ($152.94) price target from Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KRN. S&P Global set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Krones AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €111.70 ($131.41) price objective on shares of Krones AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Krones AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Krones AG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €111.43 ($131.10).

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) opened at 117.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €107.85. The firm has a market cap of €3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.68. Krones AG has a 1-year low of €80.90 and a 1-year high of €122.43.

Krones AG Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

