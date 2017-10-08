Kristine F. Hughes Sells 2,000 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NATR) Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Director Kristine F. Hughes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $20,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NATR) opened at 11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock’s market cap is $207.81 million.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products Inc. alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.34 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/kristine-f-hughes-sells-2000-shares-of-natures-sunshine-products-inc-natr-stock-2.html.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc (NSP), together with its subsidiaries, is a natural health and wellness company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. The Company has four business segments that are divided based on the various characteristics of their distributor bases, selling and distributor compensation plans, and product formulations, as well as the internal organization and business operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.