Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 5.16% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $53,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 61.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) opened at 13.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.17 billion. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.78 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 8,905 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $99,646.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc is a technology, intellectual property and proprietary product and solution company focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services, Microwave Electronics Division, Technical and Training Solutions, and Modular Systems, which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, with the focus relating to the nation’s Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance requirements.

