Koninklijke Philips NV (PHIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €34.08 ($40.09).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHIA. Barclays PLC set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. S&P Global set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS AG set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) opened at 34.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €33.61 and a 200 day moving average of €32.02. The firm has a market cap of €32.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of €25.70 and a 52-week high of €35.97.

Koninklijke Philips NV Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

