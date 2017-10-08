Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 268,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,071,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 45,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/klingenstein-fields-co-llc-has-3-33-million-position-in-wells-fargo-company-wfc.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.95 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) opened at 55.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $275.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Wells Fargo & had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $11.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.