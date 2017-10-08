KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) opened at 18.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $18.10.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by employing a dynamic strategy of investing in a targeted portfolio of loans and fixed-income instruments of the United States and the non-United States issuers, and implementing hedging strategies in order to seek to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns.
