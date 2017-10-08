Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings (KTOV) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Press coverage about Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:KTOV) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.830994421096 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ KTOV) traded up 4.79% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 954,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $15.09 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.55.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Company Profile

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd is an Israel-based company that develops non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs that treat pain without raising blood pressure, thus avoiding the increased risk of heart attacks, strokes or death.

