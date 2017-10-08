Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,653,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,785,000 after buying an additional 225,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,300,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,053,000 after buying an additional 207,316 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 23.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,841,000 after buying an additional 491,121 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 85.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,018,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,563,000 after buying an additional 929,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,918,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,551,000 after buying an additional 68,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

In other Kimberly-Clark Corporation news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.21 per share, for a total transaction of $183,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,291.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) opened at 115.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average is $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.76. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $111.30 and a one year high of $136.21.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 636.30%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

