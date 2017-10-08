Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation owns, operates and develops commercial and industrial properties, primarily in California, Washington, and Arizona. At March 31, 1997, the Company owned 2.0 million square feet of commercial office space and 1.3 million square feet of industrial space. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRC. BidaskClub raised Kilroy Realty Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty Corporation from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America Corporation cut Kilroy Realty Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.50.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE KRC) opened at 72.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Kilroy Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $180.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 8,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Kissinger Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kissinger Financial Services LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

