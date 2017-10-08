KeyCorp Reiterates Overweight Rating for Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW)

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has a $440.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $415.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams Company (The)’s Q3 2017 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams Company (The) to a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.51.

Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) opened at 383.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $239.48 and a 1-year high of $383.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.85 and its 200 day moving average is $339.05.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 63.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams Company (The)’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 809,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,191,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,472,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,920,720,000 after acquiring an additional 204,766 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 13.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 7.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

