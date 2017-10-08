KeyCorp Reiterates Buy Rating for Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA)

Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We remain Overweight and see upside to $85. Key Investment Points Strong new product enhancements to be unveiled next week. At our annual Vail conference in August, Tableau Chief Product Officer Francois Ajenstat gave us a sense of Tableau’s top priorities in product innovation. The Company is focusing on three key areas to drive adoption: (1) enterprise scalability via the release of a new in-memory engine called HyPer, (2) cloud-delivery, which will include support for Linux, and (3) further enhancements to the user experience through the formal unveiling of Project Maestro. These product innovations should help further differentiate Tableau as it attempts to retain leadership as the gold-standard in self-service business intelligence (BI). Narrative shift to subscription likely to build.””

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Tableau Software in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) opened at 77.38 on Friday. Tableau Software has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $77.47. The firm’s market cap is $6.12 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.72 million. Tableau Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tableau Software will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,030 shares in the company, valued at $15,370,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $32,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,760.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,160,559 shares of company stock worth $81,744,364. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 4.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

