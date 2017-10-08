Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Raises Holdings in State Street Corporation (STT)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust raised its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Street Corporation comprises about 1.5% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in State Street Corporation were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street Corporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,022,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,155,556,000 after buying an additional 448,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street Corporation by 2,256.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,603,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,640,284,000 after buying an additional 19,729,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Corporation by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,988,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,793,591,000 after buying an additional 1,940,536 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of State Street Corporation by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,569,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,210,000 after buying an additional 3,290,082 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Corporation by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,948,000 after buying an additional 432,832 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street Corporation news, insider Hannah M. Grove sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $296,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Erickson sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $32,832.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,814 shares of company stock valued at $820,385 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation (STT) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.80. 1,530,515 shares of the company traded hands. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.16 and a 12-month high of $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average is $87.85.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. State Street Corporation had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post $6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from State Street Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. State Street Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

State Street Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of State Street Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of State Street Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $93.00 target price on shares of State Street Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

