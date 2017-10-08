Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Has $1,036,000 Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust maintained its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,500 shares of the energy company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Imperial Oil by 24.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,292,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $620,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243,469 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 4.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,464,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,029,000 after purchasing an additional 455,688 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 9.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,319,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,727,000 after purchasing an additional 831,439 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 10.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,573,953 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,559,000 after purchasing an additional 794,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,492,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,456,000 after purchasing an additional 224,641 shares in the last quarter.

IMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) traded down 0.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. 163,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.14. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. Imperial Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Ltd will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.1279 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.37%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited is an integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in all the phases of the petroleum industry in Canada, including exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are conducted in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream operations include the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil and bitumen.

