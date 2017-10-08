Kellogg (K) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kellogg earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.6612398018539 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Kellogg (K) opened at 62.40 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 70.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on K. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

