Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI)

EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded EMC Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th.

Shares of EMC Insurance Group (EMCI) traded down 0.49% on Friday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,711 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. EMC Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $160.76 million for the quarter. EMC Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts predict that EMC Insurance Group will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ZPR Investment Management lifted its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 7,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

EMC Insurance Group Company Profile

EMC Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance segment. It conducts its property and casualty insurance operations through its subsidiaries, including EMCASCO Insurance Company, Illinois EMCASCO Insurance Company and Dakota Fire Insurance Company, and its reinsurance operations through its subsidiary, EMC Reinsurance Company.

