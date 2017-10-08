Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analysts Give Triangle Capital Corporation (TCAP) a $18.00 Price Target

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $18.00 price target on Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TCAP. Hilliard Lyons raised Triangle Capital Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Aegis initiated coverage on Triangle Capital Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Triangle Capital Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triangle Capital Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Triangle Capital Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Get Triangle Capital Corporation alerts:

Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE TCAP) opened at 13.96 on Thursday. Triangle Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.25 million. Triangle Capital Corporation had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Triangle Capital Corporation will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/keefe-bruyette-woods-analysts-give-triangle-capital-corporation-tcap-a-18-00-price-target.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Triangle Capital Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 346.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triangle Capital Corporation by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triangle Capital Corporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 116,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Triangle Capital Corporation by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triangle Capital Corporation by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 48,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triangle Capital Corporation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triangle Capital Corporation Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corporation is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing to lower middle market companies located primarily in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Triangle Capital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triangle Capital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.