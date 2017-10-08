Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $118.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KAISER ALUMINUM is a leading producer of fabricated aluminum products for aerospace and high strength, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Repeatedly acknowledged as Best in Class among its global customer base,Their 11 fabrication plants typically produce and ship more than 500 million pounds of product annually. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cowen and Company cut Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG set a $100.00 price target on Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lifted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ KALU) opened at 106.17 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.62 million. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post $5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $820,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Del L. Miller sold 817 shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $79,306.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,696 shares of company stock worth $3,574,969. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The Company operates in the Fabricated Products segment. The Company’s Fabricated Products segment focuses on producing rolled, extruded and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive and general engineering products that include consumer durables, electronics, electrical and machinery and equipment applications.

