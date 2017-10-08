Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS AG restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) traded down 0.07% during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,952,123 shares. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

In other news, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 5,031 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $147,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,055.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,044 shares of company stock worth $974,774. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

