JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Core-Mark Holding worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding by 4.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding by 6.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark Holding from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Core-Mark Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) opened at 32.38 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54.

Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Core-Mark Holding had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

Core-Mark Holding announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Core-Mark Holding’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Core-Mark Holding

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered services to over 43,000 customer locations across the United States and Canada through 30 distribution centers.

