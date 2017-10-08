JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) by 488.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of Caesars Entertainment Corporation worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 128.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 74,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) opened at 12.80 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $1.91 billion. Caesars Entertainment Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Corporation will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services. The Company’s segments include Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC (CERP), Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP) and Other. The Company’s facilities include gaming offerings, food and beverage outlets, hotel and convention space, and non-gaming entertainment options.

