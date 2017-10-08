JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.40 Million Position in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (LOXO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Loxo Oncology worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 598,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after buying an additional 175,587 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,415,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 21,561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 37,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 37,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Loxo Oncology Inc. alerts:

In other Loxo Oncology news, Director Avi Z. Naider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,870,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,335,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,207 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,896 shares of company stock worth $6,865,562 over the last three months. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-4-40-million-position-in-loxo-oncology-inc-loxo.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOXO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Shares of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (LOXO) opened at 87.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. Loxo Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $95.92. The company’s market capitalization is $2.62 billion.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Analysts forecast that Loxo Oncology, Inc. will post ($4.49) earnings per share for the current year.

Loxo Oncology Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on development of medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. The Company’s pipeline focuses on cancers that are dependent on single gene abnormalities, such that a single drug has the potential to treat the cancer with dramatic effect.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Loxo Oncology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loxo Oncology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.