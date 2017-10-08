JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (AMJ) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Clearwater Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 24.2% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. RPTC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 1.0% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) opened at 28.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $34.41.

