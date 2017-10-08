John Champlin Mulliken Sells 700 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider John Champlin Mulliken sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $49,959.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Champlin Mulliken also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair Inc. alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, John Champlin Mulliken sold 936 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $64,218.96.

On Thursday, September 21st, John Champlin Mulliken sold 700 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $57,414.00.

On Friday, September 15th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 5,575 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $443,602.75.

On Thursday, September 7th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 700 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $51,590.00.

On Friday, September 1st, John Champlin Mulliken sold 942 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $66,118.98.

On Thursday, August 24th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 700 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $47,285.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 1,672 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $115,368.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 700 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $49,161.00.

On Friday, August 4th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 3,700 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $292,115.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, John Champlin Mulliken sold 241 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $18,496.75.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE W) opened at 68.99 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. The company’s market capitalization is $6.01 billion.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 335.44%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post ($1.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “John Champlin Mulliken Sells 700 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (W) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/john-champlin-mulliken-sells-700-shares-of-wayfair-inc-w-stock.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $88.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $1,650,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $738,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,914,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.