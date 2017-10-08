Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) opened at 48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $50.72.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation news, major shareholder Luxembourg International Ho Td purchased 11,074,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $399,999,995.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $669,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 5.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 7.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

