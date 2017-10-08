Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RETA. Zacks Investment Research cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) opened at 31.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $832.69 million.

In other news, Director James Edward Bass bought 8,064 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,741. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 62.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 176,885 shares during the period. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing product candidates that modulate the activity of regulatory proteins involved in the biology of mitochondrial function, oxidative stress, and inflammation to address the unmet medical needs of patients with a range of serious or life-threatening diseases.

