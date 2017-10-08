Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Faroe Petroleum plc (FPM)

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.66) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.53) price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on Faroe Petroleum plc from GBX 115 ($1.53) to GBX 110 ($1.46) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Faroe Petroleum plc from GBX 114 ($1.51) to GBX 120 ($1.59) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 117 ($1.55).

Shares of Faroe Petroleum plc (FPM) opened at 99.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.08. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 361.79 million. Faroe Petroleum plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 115.00.

In other news, insider Helge Hammer acquired 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £381.22 ($505.66).

Faroe Petroleum plc Company Profile

Faroe Petroleum plc is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on exploration, appraisal and production opportunities in Norway and the United Kingdom. Its portfolio consists of approximately 60 exploration, appraisal, development and production licenses in the West of Shetland, the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, Barents Sea and the Celtic Sea.

