Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “$13.00” Price Target for Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

Jefferies Group LLC set a $13.00 target price on Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SPN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays PLC set a $12.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank set a $22.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Superior Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Superior Energy Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE SPN) opened at 10.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Superior Energy Services has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company’s market cap is $1.53 billion.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $470.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Superior Energy Services will post ($1.58) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

