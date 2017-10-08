Jefferies Group LLC Analysts Give Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) a $17.00 Price Target

Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 target price on Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

GSM has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.25) on shares of Ferroglobe PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ferroglobe PLC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferroglobe PLC in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ GSM) opened at 14.76 on Thursday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. The stock’s market cap is $2.54 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC by 17.2% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe PLC

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

