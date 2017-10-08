Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Mccormack now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.84 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on T. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.81 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.87.

Shares of AT&T (NYSE T) opened at 38.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. AT&T has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.49. AT&T also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 294,492 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 654% compared to the average daily volume of 39,059 call options.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 289.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

