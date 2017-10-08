Jason Industries, Inc. (JASN) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.05. 67,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 150,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The stock’s market capitalization is $55.31 million.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Jason Industries, Inc. will post ($0.10) EPS for the current year.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

