Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,434,844 Shares of Monsanto Company (MON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) by 2,540.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434,844 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.34% of Monsanto worth $176,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,725,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,636,697,000 after acquiring an additional 784,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,898,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,302,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,153,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,281,433,000 after acquiring an additional 234,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,299,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,618,703,000 after acquiring an additional 499,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,092,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monsanto Company (MON) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,853 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.04. Monsanto Company has a 1-year low of $97.35 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.61. Monsanto had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 42.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monsanto Company will post $5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Monsanto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MON. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Monsanto in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered Monsanto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Monsanto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.45.

In other news, COO Brett D. Begemann sold 22,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,717,479.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,255,243.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert T. Fraley sold 52,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.95, for a total transaction of $6,181,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,910 shares of company stock worth $9,242,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

