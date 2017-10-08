Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $164.39 Million Holdings in The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800,527 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.35% of The Middleby Corporation worth $164,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Corporation by 4,935.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,657 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Corporation by 40.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,921,000 after acquiring an additional 520,906 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Corporation by 509.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,784,000 after acquiring an additional 486,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Corporation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,859,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,407,000 after acquiring an additional 474,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Corporation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,480,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,412,000 after acquiring an additional 401,561 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Middleby Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $164.39 Million Holdings in The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/janus-henderson-group-plc-has-164-39-million-holdings-in-the-middleby-corporation-midd.html.

In other news, Director Gordon Obrien sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total value of $679,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,007,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ MIDD) traded up 0.51% during trading on Friday, reaching $128.30. 207,969 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average is $128.24. The Middleby Corporation has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $150.87.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.49 million. The Middleby Corporation had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Corporation will post $5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Middleby Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of The Middleby Corporation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Middleby Corporation in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Middleby Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded shares of The Middleby Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

The Middleby Corporation Profile

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.