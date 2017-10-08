Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,265,053 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,358.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265,053 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.75% of Consolidated Edison worth $185,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 14,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CEO Joseph P. Oates sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $160,023.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,305.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 158 shares of company stock valued at $13,022 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.77.

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE ED) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,303 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $86.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.09.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post $4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

