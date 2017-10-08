Janus Capital Group (JNS) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.28

Media stories about Janus Capital Group (NYSE:JNS) have been trending positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Janus Capital Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the asset manager an impact score of 47.5860518725291 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Janus Capital Group (NYSE:JNS) traded down 0.56% during trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 57,161,642 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. Janus Capital Group has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Janus Capital Group Company Profile

Janus Capital Group Inc provides investment management, administration, distribution and related services to financial advisors, individuals and institutional clients through mutual funds, separate accounts, other pooled investment vehicles, exchange-traded products (ETPs) and subadvised relationships (collectively referred to as investment products) in both domestic and international markets.

