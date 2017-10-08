Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Raised to “Outperform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $118.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Jack In The Box in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack In The Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jack In The Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jack In The Box from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ JACK) opened at 102.02 on Wednesday. Jack In The Box has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $113.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.51.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack In The Box will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 20,582.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,594 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 72.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,542,000 after purchasing an additional 539,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 514.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 943,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,990,000 after purchasing an additional 790,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

