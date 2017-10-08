J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holdings Boosted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America Corporation reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $96.00 price objective on J P Morgan Chase & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Vetr downgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.14 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $902,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,219.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $91,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,350.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,334. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE JPM) traded down 0.18% on Friday, hitting $96.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,231,853 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $341.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.18. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.64.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 33.14%.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

