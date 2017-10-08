J P Morgan Chase & Co Begins Coverage on TransCanada Corporation (TRP)

J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransCanada Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded TransCanada Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TransCanada Corporation from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransCanada Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransCanada Corporation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.75.

TransCanada Corporation (NYSE TRP) opened at 49.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47. TransCanada Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4995 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from TransCanada Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TransCanada Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 232.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 30.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 294.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About TransCanada Corporation

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S.

