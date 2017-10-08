J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts Give ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) a $50.00 Price Target

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $50.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.21.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ACAD) opened at 38.54 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The stock’s market cap is $4.72 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Glenn Baity sold 14,322 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $499,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,800.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 116,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,885 over the last ninety days. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD Psychosis).

