J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH) a €122.00 Price Target

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS AG set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DZ Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie AG in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €112.59 ($132.46).

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) opened at 114.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €112.20 and its 200-day moving average is €101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of €5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. Wacker Chemie AG has a one year low of €75.10 and a one year high of €124.46.

About Wacker Chemie AG

Wacker Chemie AG provides specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, Wacker Polysilicon, and Siltronic. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids and emulsions, elastomers, resins, pyrogenic silica, and organofunctional silanes, which are primarily used as starting materials in the production of silicones.

