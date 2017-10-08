J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc.

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.98) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JDW. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on J D Wetherspoon plc from GBX 875 ($11.61) to GBX 950 ($12.60) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.25) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on J D Wetherspoon plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.93) price target on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.88) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.69 ($13.37).

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON JDW) opened at 1252.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,137.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,035.73. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 810.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,296.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.33 billion.

In other news, insider John Hutson bought 12,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($16.95) per share, for a total transaction of £154,970.28 ($205,558.14). Also, insider Nigel Connor sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,237 ($16.41), for a total value of £6,754.02 ($8,958.77). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,162 shares of company stock worth $15,536,032.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company aims to provide customers with food and drinks. The Company operates a trading estate of approximately 926 pubs. The Company operates over 40 hotels and approximately 900 rooms. The Company’s hotels include George Hotel, the Shrewsbury Hotel and the Unicorn, Ripon.

