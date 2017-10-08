iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSE:IJR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 105.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 35.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 605.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) traded down 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.10. 2,147,585 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $75.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.2262 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

WARNING: “iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/ishares-sp-smallcap-600-index-ijr-shares-bought-by-dana-investment-advisors-inc.html.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSE:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.