iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) Holdings Trimmed by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSE:IJR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index accounts for 0.5% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 605.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSE:IJR) traded down 0.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $75.10. 2,147,585 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $75.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $69.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.2262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) Holdings Trimmed by Chartist Inc. CA” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/ishares-sp-smallcap-600-index-ijr-holdings-trimmed-by-chartist-inc-ca.html.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSE:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.