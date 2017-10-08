iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (IGM) Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. were worth $33,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Lucas Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 7,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. during the second quarter worth about $206,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. by 10.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. by 122.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. in a research report on Sunday, September 17th.

Shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (IGM) opened at 158.25 on Friday. iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $158.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (IGM) Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/ishares-sp-na-tech-sec-idx-fd-igm-position-reduced-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.