iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Stake Lessened by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,057 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.2% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.04. 364,679 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $81.74 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.7277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

