iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Position Decreased by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.6% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,787,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 811,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 48,791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) traded down 0.39% during trading on Friday, reaching $94.04. 364,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $81.74 and a one year high of $94.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.7277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

