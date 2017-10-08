iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) (EWL) Position Maintained by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. continued to hold its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) (NYSE:EWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 25,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/ishares-msci-switzerland-index-fundetf-ewl-position-maintained-by-migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd.html.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fun (NYSE EWL) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. 923,592 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fun has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF)

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.