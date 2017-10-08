iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) (EWL) Position Maintained by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. continued to hold its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) (NYSE:EWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 25,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fun (NYSE EWL) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. 923,592 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fun has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04.
About iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF)
iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.