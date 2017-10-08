iShares Inc. (RING) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:RING) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares by 2,684.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,763,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after buying an additional 1,700,526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:RING) opened at 19.12 on Friday. iShares Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70.

