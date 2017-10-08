Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Holdings Held by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. maintained its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Cowen and Company set a $20.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) traded up 1.16% on Friday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 999,024 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm’s market cap is $2.60 billion.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.97% and a negative return on equity of 333.83%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.10) EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is advancing product opportunities in areas of unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS C), and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease (uncontrolled GERD), and vascular and fibrotic diseases.

