iRadimed Corporation (IRMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRadimed Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of iRadimed Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of iRadimed Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Get iRadimed Corporation alerts:

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) opened at 10.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. iRadimed Corporation has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $110.05 million, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.47.

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. iRadimed Corporation had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that iRadimed Corporation will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/iradimed-corporation-irmd-stock-rating-upgraded-by-valuengine.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRadimed Corporation during the second quarter worth about $2,954,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iRadimed Corporation by 25.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in iRadimed Corporation by 92.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 85,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC lifted its position in iRadimed Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management lifted its position in iRadimed Corporation by 85.4% in the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 65,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

iRadimed Corporation Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

Receive News & Ratings for iRadimed Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRadimed Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.